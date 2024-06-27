The Best Way To Store Ramps For Maximum Freshness

Part of what makes the pungent, spicy, oniony, garlicky goodness of ramps so special is how fleeting the vegetable's appearance is every year. One of the things that defines the ramp is its brief springtime window of growth, which restaurant and home chefs take full advantage of with plenty of ramp-starring dishes. But are ramps themselves as short-lived as their growing season? How long do they last once they're in your kitchen, and how can you store them to maximize their peak freshness?

A foraged vegetable, ramps will often be sold with dirt still clinging to their roots. You can rinse that off when you get them home, but save a full wash for right before you're about to use them, so you don't saturate them before storing, which could lead to premature wilting. Speaking of wilting, it's a good idea to trim away any already wilted leaves, as well as root ends, so you're only storing the healthy parts of the ramp that have the potential to last as long as possible. Wrap your rinsed, dried, and trimmed ramps in a damp paper towel and refrigerate that bundle in your crisper, an airtight container, or a plastic bag that has just a tiny opening. Basically, you want the ramps to be able to breathe, but you also don't want them fully exposed to bacteria and therefore possible spoilage. Properly wrapped and stored, ramps can last up to a week in the fridge.