The Reheating Mistake That Will Ruin Leftover Oxtail Stew
Rich stews taste better a day or two after they've been cooked, with the ingredients given time to release more of their flavors and harmonize together. This holds true for slow-braised oxtail stew. As a prime example of slow-cooking, it's more economical to cook a big pot so that the three hours or so it takes to make it is worth the effort. Refrigerating leftovers will guarantee you a delicious dish for up to four days while freezing makes it last for four months. Yet as meticulous and time-consuming as it is to prepare, reheating leftover oxtail stew calls for a similarly careful method. While it is crucial that the meat reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe for consumption, heating up the dish too quickly could spoil the texture of the meat and the broth.
Since oxtail meat is cut from the tail of an ox or a cow, it has both meaty and fatty sections as well as portions of bones containing marrow, just like its cheaper alternative, turkey necks. All these contribute not just to the flavor but also the stew's rich consistency, thanks to the silkiness of the marrow, fat, and collagen. To retain their tenderness, before heating up refrigerated or thawed leftover stew, scoop out the excess fat that has solidified on top so the dish maintains a balanced flavor. Next, place it on a low and steady heat so the stew warms up evenly. This will allow the marrow, fat, and collagen to retain their silken tenderness.
Even heat distribution retains stew's flavor and texture
You can reheat refrigerated or defrosted oxtail stew on the stove top, in the oven, or with a microwave, but remember to add some low-sodium beef stock first to soften the congealed sauce without diluting its flavor. The fastest heating option is the microwave, but you must warm up the food in portions to avoid uneven heat distribution. Transfer each portion into a microwave-safe container, cover with a lid, and heat in the microwave for one minute. Warm up in 30-second intervals until the whole portion is hot throughout, remembering to stir the stew in between.
If you're going with an oven or a stove, reheat the leftover stew in a Dutch oven to ensure the best heat distribution. This cookware doesn't do well in high temperatures since it heats up slowly, but once it does, it keeps its contents warm. Pre-heat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit before placing the covered Dutch oven inside it. Warm up the food for 30 minutes, checking every 10 minutes to see if it needs more stock. When reheating on the stove top, set it to low and let the stew simmer, stirring it occasionally.
However, if you were planning to use a slow cooker to reheat oxtail stew and leave it warming up for hours, the USDA advises against it. Slow cookers are great for keeping already-hot food warm but not for reheating cooked food at a temperature safe for consumption.