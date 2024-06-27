The Reheating Mistake That Will Ruin Leftover Oxtail Stew

Rich stews taste better a day or two after they've been cooked, with the ingredients given time to release more of their flavors and harmonize together. This holds true for slow-braised oxtail stew. As a prime example of slow-cooking, it's more economical to cook a big pot so that the three hours or so it takes to make it is worth the effort. Refrigerating leftovers will guarantee you a delicious dish for up to four days while freezing makes it last for four months. Yet as meticulous and time-consuming as it is to prepare, reheating leftover oxtail stew calls for a similarly careful method. While it is crucial that the meat reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be safe for consumption, heating up the dish too quickly could spoil the texture of the meat and the broth.

Since oxtail meat is cut from the tail of an ox or a cow, it has both meaty and fatty sections as well as portions of bones containing marrow, just like its cheaper alternative, turkey necks. All these contribute not just to the flavor but also the stew's rich consistency, thanks to the silkiness of the marrow, fat, and collagen. To retain their tenderness, before heating up refrigerated or thawed leftover stew, scoop out the excess fat that has solidified on top so the dish maintains a balanced flavor. Next, place it on a low and steady heat so the stew warms up evenly. This will allow the marrow, fat, and collagen to retain their silken tenderness.