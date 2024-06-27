Costco's Most Expensive Frozen Pizza Is From A Classic Chicago Chain

There's a running list of Chicago pizza hot spots — from local favorites like Peaqoud's to the tourist frequented Lou Malnati's. It turns out, however, you don't need to travel far to get your hands on a deep dish pie. You will pay a price for it, though. Costco's most expensive frozen pizza is from the classic Chicago chain, Giordano's, which it sells as a 3-pack ringing in at $95. Broken down into three, small-sized deep dish pizzas, the frozen Giordano's come in at about $31 a piece. That's about $10 more than you'd pay for a fresh one, not including the tip. But, is it worth it?

If you've never had a Chicago deep dish pizza before, Giordano's frozen pies won't exactly measure up to what you'd get sitting down inside one of the city's many classic pizzerias. But, they do come pretty close. The pack found at Costco contains three, 10-inch deep dish pizzas — big enough to feed two or three people depending on how hungry you are. The pack comes with one cheese, one pepperoni, and one sausage pie.

After about 6 minutes in the microwave followed by an hour inside of your oven, you get an impressive cheese pull and golden crust worthy of breaking out your forks and knives. While there is a significant price inflation, the Giordano's frozen pies you get from Costco are a solid option if you're craving a classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza outside of Chicago. Just don't expect a perfect match.