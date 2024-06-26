Do You Need To Measure Spices When Cooking Indian Food? We Asked An Expert

Learning to cook Indian cuisine opens you and your kitchen up to an entirely new world of flavors and delicious Indian dishes. Some of these dishes can be a bit intimidating at first, but that's where measuring your spices can help you. When asked whether measuring spices was necessary when cooking Indian food, chef Varun Inamdar told Tasting Table that it really depends. "There are two ways to look at this," said Inamdar. "Of course, for newcomers in an Indian kitchen, precise measures are advised for better understanding of herbs, spices, salts, sugars and acids." Inamdar then went on to explain that measuring spices, in turn, encourages better and more accurate learning while helping to preserve traditional recipes.

The other way to look at it, according to chef Inamdar, is for those who are more experienced with Indian cooking who use muscle memory rather than measurements. Inamdar told Tasting Table that this method is "based on years of practice and familiarity with how spices should balance and complement each other." Even so, neither method is better than the other. While there are certain ingredients you're unlikely to find in traditional Indian food, measurements and measuring cups aren't mutually exclusive to authentic Indian cooking.