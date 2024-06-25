Add Pimento Cheese To Your Next Bowl Of Grits For A Southern-Inspired Breakfast

Putting together pimento cheese grits is a hassle-free process, so even on busy mornings, you can still have it. Start by boiling the milk and water with salt, then reduce the heat to a simmer and add the grits. Once the consistency becomes thick and creamy, which should take only around 15 minutes, turn off the heat and proceed to add about a cup of pimento cheese. You can prepare the cheese in advance, or simply throw in all the ingredients and let them mix together right in the pot.

With a little bit more time, feel free to pair your grits with other foods for a more versatile taste. For folks who like it savory, a bit of bacon — crispy, smoky, and hot off the pan — makes for a phenomenal flavor boost. You may like it even more when paired with a fried egg — reminiscent of a classic breakfast. Leftover proteins from last night's dinner can also be utilized, whether it's shrimp, beef, pork chops, sausages, or anything else.

As for the sweet-loving crowd, sugar (or brown sugar for more depth) and butter is the simple, foolproof duo frequently used in traditional breakfast grits. A sprinkle over top will do, but you can also whisk them straight into the pot as the grits are cooking. Another sweetener you might enjoy is maple syrup. Just a quick drizzle and your breakfast grits are ready to go.