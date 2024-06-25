Add Pimento Cheese To Your Next Bowl Of Grits For A Southern-Inspired Breakfast
Anybody who's had Southern food knows what a delight it is to the palate. Typically, its hearty flavors and cozy warmth are more often enjoyed during lunches and dinners. Yet, as breakfasts, it can still make for a wonderful time. There's no need for anything too elaborate or over-the-top, just a good old bowl of grits will do. Add another pimento cheese to the mix and it's the perfect way to kickstart your morning.
If you're wondering based on the name alone whether pimento cheese includes the pepper, the answer is yes. This Southern staple is a mix of cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, and pimento pepper. Depending on your personal preference, you can also sprinkle in spices and condiments. With its creamy tang and subtly spicy, peppery hints, it layers a complexity into the dish's mildly sweet, buttery base. This complementary addition is a much-welcomed elevation, especially if you've gotten too used to the grits' familiar taste. When the mornings get busy and you're still looking for something flavorsome to fill the belly real quick, this combination and its unique Southern charm might just be a perfect choice.
Ways to customize your pimento cheese grits
Putting together pimento cheese grits is a hassle-free process, so even on busy mornings, you can still have it. Start by boiling the milk and water with salt, then reduce the heat to a simmer and add the grits. Once the consistency becomes thick and creamy, which should take only around 15 minutes, turn off the heat and proceed to add about a cup of pimento cheese. You can prepare the cheese in advance, or simply throw in all the ingredients and let them mix together right in the pot.
With a little bit more time, feel free to pair your grits with other foods for a more versatile taste. For folks who like it savory, a bit of bacon — crispy, smoky, and hot off the pan — makes for a phenomenal flavor boost. You may like it even more when paired with a fried egg — reminiscent of a classic breakfast. Leftover proteins from last night's dinner can also be utilized, whether it's shrimp, beef, pork chops, sausages, or anything else.
As for the sweet-loving crowd, sugar (or brown sugar for more depth) and butter is the simple, foolproof duo frequently used in traditional breakfast grits. A sprinkle over top will do, but you can also whisk them straight into the pot as the grits are cooking. Another sweetener you might enjoy is maple syrup. Just a quick drizzle and your breakfast grits are ready to go.