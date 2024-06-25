Your Ramen Noodles Deserve The Pesto Treatment

All the fresh produce during the summer means we're swapping out our heavy, creamy pasta sauces (like Bolognese or vodka) for lighter, herb-packed types, like pesto. There are a plethora of options to choose from under the pesto umbrella, such as the classic formula with basil and pine nuts to more unique recipes with mint, spinach, and almonds. The same goes for the noodles you use as a vehicle for your sauce. While you can stick to classic, Italian-inspired pesto dishes with fusilli or spaghetti, try something different this year and sub in ramen noodles instead.

Ramen noodles have some of the same qualities you love in pastas like spaghetti or angel hair — namely, they're long, thin, and perfect for light, fresh sauces like pesto. Plus, their wavy strands give them a leg up in their ability to hold onto your blended herbs. Using ramen noodles also opens the door to incorporating a variety of different flavors and ingredients to give your meal an Asian-inspired twist. And in the summertime, these wavy tendrils bring an extra attractive quality: They only take about three minutes to cook on the stove, meaning you won't have to spend tons of time sweating in the kitchen.