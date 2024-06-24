The Subtle Difference Between Continental And High Roast Coffee

Looking at the range of coffee beans, it's easy to tell what makes dark roast coffee taste different from light roast coffee. Farther along that scale, specifically when medium roasts start to turn dark, it's more difficult for the average coffee consumer to note the disparity between two similar roasts. Although they're only a few degrees apart, there is a subtle way to tell continental and high roast coffee apart.

Out of the 16 types of coffee roasts, continental beans mark the transition into darker roasts. They're heated at 440 degrees Fahrenheit, a 10-degree increase from the maximum at which medium roast beans are roasted. The higher temperature gives the beans a deep brown color and a slight, oily sheen. On the surface, they may look almost identical to high roast beans, but the slight degree difference between them makes an impact.

High roast beans are heated at an even higher temperature, making the rich brown color more intense. The skins become noticeably more oily, something that occurs when coffee beans are roasted for longer. The sheer silver skins you see on continental beans are practically gone on high roast beans. Both coffee roasts have surpassed the temperature at which caramelization occurs, with the continental roast developing a heady, caramel flavor. High roast beans are a little more complex — they're smokier with some spiced, fruity notes. They also give off a textured mouthfeel, almost like sipping on wine or eating dark chocolate.