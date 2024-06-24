The Absolute Best Cut Of Beef To Use For Carne Salada

Many of the world's delicacies have humble beginnings, often linked to food preservation and functionality. Carne salada, salt-cured beef from the northern Italian province of Trentino, has occupied both a utilitarian and culinary purpose since its 15th century origins. Now, it's a proud Italian delicacy, recognized by the Denominazione Comunale di Origine (DeCO), an even more specific denomination than the more well known DOC.

Tasting Table consulted chef and owner of Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., about the best cut of beef to use for carne salada. Mirabile doesn't break with tradition when it comes to the meat selection, informing us that "the traditional Trentino dish is usually preferred from the beef rump, which is sourced from the back of the thigh." The rump is a lean cut of beef that would otherwise be tough were it not for the salting and up to a month-long curing process that turns it into a silky, soft texture with a rich umami flavor.

Chef Mirabile also relates the importance of adding spices to transform a simple salt-cure into the prized regional delicacy that carne salada is today: "Juniper, rosemary and garlic are essential in this dish." Other modern techniques that ensure the most decadent flavor and texture for carne salada include meticulously trimming the cut of rump meat of any fat, tendons, or nerves. Furthermore, the meat will need frequent massages in preparation for and throughout the curing process to help it absorb the aromas of the seasonings Mirabile recommends.