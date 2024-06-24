For The Ultimate Freshness, Store Blue Cheese At A Colder Temperature

With its delectably pungent flavor, there's a lot you can do with blue cheese. It adds a pleasant tang to salads and burgers, and can also be turned into a mean blue cheese dressing for wings, chips, and more. Blue cheese has endless opportunities, so we love to keep an endless supply of it on hand. But if you're stocking up on it, make sure to store your blue cheese at colder temperatures.

One of the many dos and don'ts of refrigerating cheese is to keep it away from a frigid environment. Generally, cold temperatures dry cheese out, diminishing the creamy texture we love. It also interrupts the aging process, which thrives in high humidity and warmer temperatures. With blue cheese, however, you'll want to disregard all that. While other cheeses should be stored at 42 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, blue cheese must remain in the 38 to 42 degrees Fahrenheit range.

When blue cheese is kept at a warmer temperature, it's prone to spoiling faster, potentially causing food poisoning in anyone that consumes it. Moldy blue cheese could also produce mycotoxins, which are toxic compounds that could result in long-term health problems. To provide a consistently cool environment for blue cheese, keep it in the back of the fridge and away from the doors that are faced with a warm blast of air every time they're opened.