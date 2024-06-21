The Interesting Hack For Hard Boiled Egg Lovers Who Aren't Fans Of The Yolk

Hard-boiled eggs are one of the simplest dishes to prepare: Just put the eggs in water and let them boil. Once cooked to firmness, there are several creative uses for your hard-boiled eggs — from making deviled eggs and pasta salads to creating egg sandwiches or simply eating them as is. But what do you do if you aren't a fan of the yolk in hard-boiled eggs? Maybe you don't like its strong smell, the texture puts you off, you struggle to swallow it, or you just don't like the taste. Well, there's an easy solution: the egg-spinning hack.

Simply put, this is a clever way of scrambling the raw egg while still in the shell. It creates a homogenized result in which the yolk and white have mixed to form an egg that's yellow all through. There's even a name for this homogenized version — "golden egg." The reason this hack works is that once it's scrambled and then boiled, the yolk is completely incorporated into the white, and you won't have to eat that weird texture you dislike. To make this golden egg, you can simply buy (or DIY) an egg spinner, pop the raw egg inside, and spin for a few minutes before boiling it as usual.