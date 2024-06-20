The Age-Old Ritual Behind Drinking Vietnamese Tea

From Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, when foodies hear "Vietnamese," they're likely conjuring images of steaming pho or sizzling shaking beef. Today, we're exploring another side of Vietnam's epicure landscape: Tea. In many cultures, including Vietnam, there's an age-old ritual behind drinking tea, and it's both a process and an event — although not always necessarily at the same time.

Vietnamese tea is commonly served in teacups called wen xiang bei, which are outfitted with longer, thinner cups that act as "lids" for capturing the fragrance. Slowly pull the lid upward, then deeply inhale the tea to catch the aromas and prime the palate for tasting. Then, introduce a little aeration to the lid by swirling it in a circular motion, then inhale deeply once more and note how the aroma has changed. Finally, sip the tea from the lower part of the cup, spreading it across the entire tongue.

In Vietnam, it's also customary for weddings to begin with a designated tea ceremony called Đám Hỏi or Ăn Hỏi, which is held one month or one week before the actual wedding day to welcome a prosperous married life. In this case, the tea ceremony is an actual event rather than a method of serving tea. It's held by the bride's family, the groom's family prepares dowry gifts, and everyone wears brightly colored traditional outfits called Áo Dài. The soon-to-be-wed couple serves their extended families, handing each person a cup of tea as a symbol of gratitude.