Add This Creamy Ingredient To Store-Bought Frosting For Homemade Flavor

Sure, you can use store-bought frosting right out of the container to finish off cakes and cupcakes but you're already using a pre-made ingredient. So why not put a bit more effort into elevating the tub of icing to give it a richer flavor? All it takes is some of that cream cheese that you most likely spread on your morning bagel or toast. It's one of the many tips to elevate store-bought frosting that takes minimal effort and can make your baked goods taste like they were made from scratch.

Cream cheese is creamy, rich, and tangy — some of the reasons why many of us already use it. When you stir in a bit of this ingredient with plain store-bought frosting, it will add that tangy element and also temper some of the sweetness. This can really help since many brands are rather sweet and sugary. Cream cheese also contains fats, which will give the frosting a smoother texture so it's easier to spread on top of your baked goods.