The Best Sausage To Use For A Milder Gumbo

Gumbo is often described as a melting pot of flavors and ingredients, and that's why we love the idea of getting creative with this velvety stew that is the official Louisiana state cuisine. Good Louisiana cooks will operate on a don't ask, don't tell basis when it comes to gumbo, so long as the basics are there. What you'll find in a good gumbo includes the holy trinity (onion, celery, and bell pepper), seafood, chicken, sausage, and a thickener such as a roux of flour and oil. The type of seafood varies, and vegetables such as okra and spices like filé powder can be included.

Traditionally, the sausage used in gumbo is andouille. This spicy sausage — brought to Louisiana by French immigrants and embraced by Cajuns — is made with pork, then smoked and precooked. It's delicious and has a lot of cayenne pepper. For a milder profile in your gumbo, kielbasa makes an amazing substitute without sacrificing flavor. Kielbasa is a Polish sausage that's also smoked and thoroughly cooked. Made usually with pork (but sometimes beef or venison), kielbasa has a strong herbal profile with the addition of marjoram and, like andouille, features garlic as a key ingredient. Because kielbasa is stuffed in a casing and then smoked for about three hours, the firmness of the sausage holds up just as well as andouille, especially during the slow cooking process involved with gumbo.