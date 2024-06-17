How Much Olive Oil Is Considered A 'Drizzle'

If you love olive oil, you've certainly seen a recipe exhorting you to drizzle some in a pan, or drizzle over a finished dish to add shine and flavor. Words like these are intended to engage the cook in being actively involved in the process, not simply follow a measuring-spoon direction. If my pan is a larger diameter than yours, my drizzle will likely have more oil than yours if we're trying to cover the bottom. And whether you've got a small salad or a large, whole roasted branzino, or sheet of focaccia dough, that drizzle amount should necessarily differ too.

Outside the kitchen, drizzle is rain that dampens everything with a light and misty coating — a good mental image for when you try drizzling. Your olive oil drizzle should be just enough to moisten what you're applying it to. That could be a half teaspoon on a few tomatoes, or up to several tablespoons depending on your use. If the recipe asks you to use a generous drizzle, you might want to aim for some puddles of oil as well.