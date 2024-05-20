Turns Out We've Been Pouring Oil Wrong This Entire Time

Once in a while, we stumble upon a TikTok kitchen hack that makes us wonder where it's been all our lives. Many of these tips provide upgrades to tasks that can be a little frustrating, like pouring oil out of a bottle. When you only mean to dispense a drizzle and the oil comes gushing out, making your pan look like you intend to deep fry your food instead of lightly sauteeing it, you might count your losses and move on – not realizing that most oil bottles are designed to help us avoid this very problem.

You don't necessarily have to resort to pouring your oil into a decanter to create the dainty drizzles you desire. If your new jug of oil comes with a little plastic tab on the cap, to be torn off when you open it, don't throw it away. Instead, turn the tab upside-down and press it back (gently) into the opening of your bottle. Once you go to pour, the tab will act as a filter for your oil, allowing only a thin stream to come through instead of a huge glug. Next time you want to fry up some eggs, or drizzle some extra virgin olive oil over caprese salad, tomato soup, or cheesy eggplant parmesan pizza, you won't accidentally soak your dish in grease.