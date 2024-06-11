Langbaan Is Crowned The Best Restaurant At The James Beard Awards

For several decades, the James Beard Foundation has set out to recognize exceptional efforts in America's culinary scene by highlighting those making a mark in creative, diverse, and inspired ways. Pulling in a James Beard award is a big deal for any gourmand in the food industry. This year, Portland's Langbaan claims the winning title of 2024's Outstanding Restaurant.

The vision of the team powering the acclaimed Oregon restaurant has been described by Portland Monthly as "adventurous" and "a little off-kilter." Yet owners Akkapong Earl Ninsom and Eric Nelson's ambitious collaborations work, as the establishment has been repeatedly pinned as one of Portland's best restaurants. Now with the highest James Beard recognition, Langbaan has even greater weight to throw around.

To enter the restaurant, visitors need to step through a door that is partially concealed by a bookcase. Once inside, wooden detailing and candlelit tables bring to mind a traditional Thai aesthetic, like diners have taken a trip to Southeast Asia without realizing it. The name Langbaan references the warm, congenial spaces in Thai homes where kitchens and dining rooms are situated, and the restaurant offers just that. The always-shifting menu is built with Thai cuisine in mind, and guests are taken on a culinary tour of full-flavored sweet, savory, sour, and spicy dishes inspired by the country. One-bite introductions kick off the dining experience before wading into more substantial dishes.