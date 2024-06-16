Fujisan Bread: The Luscious Pastry Fusion Made To Look Like Mount Fuji

Japan's Mount Fuji has inspired bakers and culinary creatives to come up with recipes that mirror the unique shape of the noticeable peak. From jelly desserts to plates of curry, chefs have molded and shaped ingredients to represent the mountain. Such is the case with the flakey layers of milk bread known as Fujisan bread. Fujisan bread, with influence from Japan and France, has the same shape as the mountain's peak, yet the treat is made from bready layers that could be described as some sort of love child of a brioche and a croissant. The buttery pieces are doughy and stretchy and can easily be torn apart and dipped into warm cups of tea or coffee.

Yet unlike typical croissants, the process of making Fujisan bread is a bit more involved. Both bread and cake flours are required. Aspiring bakers can count on several days to put this recipe together. In addition to preparing bread dough, chefs must also make tangzhong, a kind of water roux resulting from a cooked flour and water mixture that is combined, cooled, and introduced to the rest of the dough used to make the bread.