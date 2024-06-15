Here's How To Avoid Over-Proofing Your Bagels

A good bagel is a lot more than a circle of bread with a hole in the center. A proper bagel has a crackly, chewy-crisp exterior, boiled and then baked until shiny and browned, with a softer yet still dense interior. The fluffy, pale circles available at supermarkets just don't cut it. As an official New Yorker (over 20 years!) and a professional recipe developer, I have spent a lot of time eating and making bagels, and I have learned that besides an amazing local bagel shop, the best bagel is the one you make at home.

Making homemade bagels only requires a few ingredients and time, but the nuance is in the method, and the biggest pitfall is over-proofing the dough. An over-proofed bagel will deflate during the cooking process, leading to a flat bagel with a closed center and tough interior.

There are typically two times a yeasted dough rises. During the first rise, the yeast feeds on the sugar in the flour and emits carbon dioxide. That carbon dioxide is trapped in the dough and causes it to grow and expand. Then, the dough is flattened, shaped, or stretched, and left to proof. Proofing allows the dough to regain some of the air it lost during the shaping process before it is cooked, but not as much as during the first rise. Depending on the recipe, proofing can take place more quickly at room temperature, or slower and longer in the refrigerator.