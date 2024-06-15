These Are The Most Requested Last Meal Foods On Death Row

A study conducted by Cornell University concluded that death row inmates tend to pile on the comfort food in their final days of life. Nutrition and calories don't mean much in the face of impending death. If your time is almost up, why not indulge yourself in a premium wagyu steak or a buttery freshly-caught lobster tail? Well, prisoners' final meals aren't always as luxurious as that.

In Oklahoma, death row meals must not cost more than $25, the limit is $40 in Florida, and Texas doesn't offer prisoners one last meal at all. Texas ended the practice back in 2011 when a prisoner named Lawrence Russell Brewer requested chicken fried steaks, a triple-meat bacon cheeseburger, a pound of barbecue, fajitas, a meat lover's pizza, ice cream, and peanut butter fudge as his last meal — a virtual feast for anyone, let alone a condemned killer — and then didn't eat any of it.

But the odd assemblage of dishes actually points to a few trends among death row inmates across the country. In the face of death, people crave the comforting dinner-time classics from their youth.