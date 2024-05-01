Can Death Row Inmates Request Alcohol To Wash Down Their Last Meal?

From ice cream and Jolly Ranchers to a bucket of chicken from KFC, the final wishes of those facing death sentences have captivated news outlets and public attention. Though the practice of a requested final meal has an extended history, the reasons surrounding the act is less clear. Some theorize that it is a demonstration of humanity. Roman gladiators were treated to feasts the night before fights, and 18th-century inmates were permitted meals prior to their executions — or even allowed a stop at a pub.

In the United States, some condemned prisoners are served meals of their choice. While many states have restrictions on what can be served — Florida places a $40 limit on the meals, Oklahoma caps off requests at $25, and Texas has banished the practice entirely — those facing execution can have their choice of foods, except alcohol and tobacco. While in 1835, Manuel Fernandez was permitted a nip of brandy and cigars, most prisoners are not granted the same kind of luxury. The majority of requests for booze are rejected, with prisons classifying alcohol as contraband.