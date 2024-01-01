The Unsettling Between-Meal Rituals Of Ancient Romans That Would Never Fly Today

2023 may have been a year of serious confessions regarding the Roman Empire, but really, who can blame the men who admitted to thinking about this ancient epoch on the daily? It was certainly a very different and intriguing time period. And when it came to eating, ancient Romans lived in a hedonistic era where ostrich brains were eaten in plenty and the ill consumed deceased gladiators to treat ailments.

Aside from the Romans' unusual uses for body parts, members of the upper class also took part in large and indulgent feasts for the sheer sake of enjoyment, as well as to put on a production of their social wealth and power. During the banquets, hosts would attempt to outdo each other by seeing who could serve the most eclectic and extravagant dishes, which would last for hours, while guests continuously reveled in a multitude of courses. So, how were they able to devour so much food without getting sick?

Back in those days, inducing vomiting was a customary practice at these feasts. When guests found themselves getting full, they would leave the table, head off to a designated "vomit room," and use a feather to tickle their gag reflexes. After making space for more food, they'd return to the party while slaves cleaned everything up. What's more, they typically never left the banquet to urinate or pass gas, so these bodily functions happened right at the table. Wealthy Romans also did not sit but instead reclined or lounged on sets of three cushioned couches, known as a triclinium, which were arranged together in a U-shape while dining.