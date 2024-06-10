Buffalo Wild Wings' All-You-Can-Eat Deal Boosts Traffic By Up To 74%

It's no secret that restaurants have struggled in the throws of post-pandemic repercussions, including food inflation, supply chain issues, labor issues, and changing customer habits. While some are bowing to bankruptcy protection or store closings, others lean into former glory-day marketing schemes such as all-you-can-eat specials and "endless" bowls or plates of everything from seafood to pasta and, yes, even chicken wings. That's exactly what's happening Buffalo Wild Wings, the restaurant and sports-bar chain affectionately nicknamed B-Dubs.

B-Dubs, (which registered its nickname with the US Patent and Trademark Office back in 2007), operates 1300 eateries spanning dozens of U.S. states. It is now gambling on a venture similar to one that's taken down one of its competitors in the multi-venue world of chain restaurants. The Buffalo Wild Wings special is a dine-in exclusive called All You Can Eat Boneless Wings+Fries.

The bottomless supply of wings, launched on March 13, allows customers to devour endless wings and fries, as well as a choice of 20 B-Dubs sauces, for a flat fee of $19.99. By all accounts, it's been a resounding success, at least in terms of foot traffic, per consumer tracking firm Placer.ai. On Mondays and Wednesdays, when the special is valid, the company has clocked notable traffic increases, some as high as 74%, obliterating former negative traffic patterns. What's yet to be seen is whether that increase translates into profits or favorable longterm benefits.