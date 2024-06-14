Your Whipped Coffee Needs A Boozy Upgrade

Perhaps you remember the whipped foamy coffee drink that made the rounds on social feeds during the height of the pandemic. With a few ingredients — sugar, water, and instant coffee — coffee lovers around the world let out their frustrations and frothed their way into creamy recipes that could be enjoyed by the spoonful. Alton Brown put his own twist on the mousse-like drink, subbing out basic coffee powder for instant espresso. We have another idea in mind to help revive this recipe in your home: booze.

Fans of espresso martinis will appreciate the caffeinated kick that comes with this upgraded dalgona variety. Simply shake espresso, vodka, liqueur, and milk with ice and strain, and you'll have the boozy foundation you need for your creamy coffee crown. You'll make a dalgona mixture as usual and use the creamy blend to crown your cold martini. Consider giving the same treatment to a White Russian recipe, and top off a serving of the iced drink with a frothy coating of dalgona coffee.