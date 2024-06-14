Your Whipped Coffee Needs A Boozy Upgrade
Perhaps you remember the whipped foamy coffee drink that made the rounds on social feeds during the height of the pandemic. With a few ingredients — sugar, water, and instant coffee — coffee lovers around the world let out their frustrations and frothed their way into creamy recipes that could be enjoyed by the spoonful. Alton Brown put his own twist on the mousse-like drink, subbing out basic coffee powder for instant espresso. We have another idea in mind to help revive this recipe in your home: booze.
Fans of espresso martinis will appreciate the caffeinated kick that comes with this upgraded dalgona variety. Simply shake espresso, vodka, liqueur, and milk with ice and strain, and you'll have the boozy foundation you need for your creamy coffee crown. You'll make a dalgona mixture as usual and use the creamy blend to crown your cold martini. Consider giving the same treatment to a White Russian recipe, and top off a serving of the iced drink with a frothy coating of dalgona coffee.
This drink isn't meant for kids
Similarly, an ounce of whiskey can quickly turn an innocent dalgona recipe into an "it's 5 o'clock somewhere" treat. Shake your choice of alcohol and milk with ice, strain, and pour into a glass before topping your cold dram with your foamy dalgona mixture. Reach for a flavored whiskey like Jameson cold brew or Skrewball peanut butter whiskey for recipe variations that can suit both your palate and mood, or deliver after-dinner treats to party guests with glasses of amaretto topped with a layer of dalgona coffee.
Drizzle chocolate or caramel syrup down the sides of your glass before adding the alcohol and boozy topping for a presentation that looks as good as it tastes. For an extra touch of decadence, you can top off your boozy beverages with a dollop of homemade honey whipped cream and fine shavings of dark chocolate. Once you've put in the work to make this drink, it's time to sit back and relax. This is a beverage that is meant to be savored.