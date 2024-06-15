For More Flavorful Salmon, Reach For One Umami Ingredient

Cooking up a scrumptious dish of salmon is a lot easier than you'd think, and it all comes down to choosing the right flavorings. Needless to say, with a never-ending variety of spices and condiments, your choices are wide open. No matter what you're looking for to cater to your personal taste, best believe you can find it in miso paste (as wonderfully demonstrated by our miso salmon recipe). Leave it to this Japanese staple to infuse the dish with a flavor complexity, good enough to bring the whole meal to life.

The epitome of umami goodness, miso wraps your salmon and its mild taste in a swirl of different flavors. There's a bit of everything, from sweet, savory, and salty to rich, tangy notes, all coming together seamlessly. This flavor twist is the center of attention, undoubtedly, but it still leaves room for the fish's natural lightness to shine through. It's the perfect balance between simple and sophisticated.

On its own, miso is already quite good, but you might find this fermented soybean paste to be even better when paired with other ingredients. Start with something simple, like butter for creamy richness. You may like ginger better if it's a hint of warmth you're searching for. Sticking to Japanese influence, teriyaki sauce is a fantastic idea. Miso-teriyaki salmon is a food dream come true, especially for those who like an umami-laden dish.