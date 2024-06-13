This Is The Sweet And Sour Sauce Your Chicken Needs

Chicken breasts are the front line protein of easy dinners, being quick, satisfying, and affordable, but they are not much without a great sauce. The fact is that no matter how perfectly you cook your chicken breast, their unadorned flavor is always going to be bland, and their leanness can easily give way to dryness without some help. There are a lot of good sauce options out there to do the job, whether it's a rich and tangy piccata or creamy mustard sauce. But sometimes you need to step away from the old favorites and really go to town dressing your chicken. And that is where our balsamic cherry sauce comes in.

As the headliner in our cherry balsamic chicken recipe, this sauce relies on the classic chicken pairing of sweet and sour, but with a fresh, fruity twist. The pitted and halved fresh cherries bring out the natural sweetness of balsamic vinegar, but it doesn't go overboard with the sugar, as chicken stock, shallots, and garlic even everything out with some savory flavors for a well-balanced sauce with tons of depth. Chicken needs as much flavor boosting it can get, and this sauce combines the salty, sweet, acidic, and umami. If there is a way to wake up your taste buds, this sauce has it.