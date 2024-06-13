The Pop-Up Restaurant Experience That Brings Dishes To Life (Literally)

Le Petit Chef is a 6-centimeter tall Frenchman who wants to make you a farm-to-table, five-course meal. Seriously. He'll walk around your table, pick vegetables straight from the nearby garden, and prepare them right in front of you. Of course, Le Petit Chef is an animated character. And of course, he's not actually "on" the table in front of you, but the illusion created by advanced protection technologies really makes it seem like he is.

In this pop-up restaurant, named after its head chef, guests are invited to join the Frenchman as he takes you through an immersive cooking process on the plate right in front of you. The show starts with a short scene, around two to three minutes, which shows the cooking process along with some storyline. Then, a human server will place a plate of real food on top of the fake (projected) plate in front of you. The rest of the experience continues like this through all five courses and their accompanying scenes and ends with a credits-like scene thanking the guests for attending and finally, acknowledging the creators.

The hologram effect is achieved through 3D projection mapping, a technique invented and popularized by Walt Disney Imagineers in 1969 on the Haunted Mansion ride in Disneyland. The setting is "mapped" out and turned into display surfaces for the projections.