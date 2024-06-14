Take Your Sazerac Cocktail To The Next Level With One Fruity Liqueur

Few cocktails are more iconic than the Sazerac. It has been around since the mid-1800s, and was declared the official tipple of New Orleans in 2008. The recipe for a classic Sazerac calls for absinthe, rye whiskey, Peychaud's bitters, and sugar. The resulting taste is akin to that of an old fashioned, another classic drink with rye or bourbon whiskey, bitters (Angostura in this case), and sugar (demerara syrup). However, the Sazerac has an extra special zing, thanks in no small part to its absinthe rinse.

Flavor-wise, absinthe has a licorice-like character due to its herbal makeup of wormwood, fennel, and anise. Strong in both flavor and alcohol (45-74% ABV), absinthe works best in a Sazerac as just a rinse: You swish the absinthe around in the glass and toss it, leaving just its flavor. Its spicy, herbal, earthy notes play well with the spice, woodiness, floral and earthy notes, and sweetness of the Sazerac's other ingredients.

One could argue you don't mess with classics, but making ingredient swaps, additions, and upgrades is how mixology has evolved over decades and given us delicious drinks. One irresistible way to update the Sazerac is with a fruity kick from banana liqueur. The liqueur has a silky, slightly fuller mouthfeel that enhances the chilled sweetness of the Sazerac. Banana, meanwhile, balances sweetness with subtle tartness, an earthy whisper of bitterness, and a rounded, creamy finish. It instantly takes the Sazerac to a tropical place, complex yet refreshing and just a little fruity.