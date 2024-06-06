Barcelona's Disfrutar Is The 2024 World's Best Restaurant

Every year, a panel of over 1,000 culinary experts comes together to celebrate the very best the restaurant world has to offer and 50 Best has just announced its ranked list for The World's 50 Best Restaurants of 2024. Celebrating the title for the number one restaurant in the world is the Barcelona-based restaurant Disfrutar. The achievement coincides with the restaurant's 10-year anniversary and highlights its consistent progress toward this ultimate goal, as Disfrutar was named the third best restaurant in the world in 2022 and the second best in 2023.

The origin of Disfrutar plays no small role in its swift ascendence. It was opened in 2014 by the three chefs Oriol Castro, Mateu Casañas, and Eduard Xatruch. All three founders met each other working at the legendary restaurant El Bulli, which is credited as the origin of such legendary innovations as culinary foam and spherification. When El Bulli closed its doors for good back in 2011, Castro, Casañas, and Xatruch decided to open up their own restaurant. They initially opened Compartir in 2012 before opening Disfrutar in 2014.

The restaurant is famous for its playful plating style, mastery of the craft, and experimental menu. Popular food critics have been stunned by Disfrutar's avant-garde desserts, which include an entire table with hidden compartments full of various sweets and goodies – each of which requires immense culinary knowledge to produce and a full-throated dedication to achieving the very best quality at any cost.