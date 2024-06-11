How Much Caffeine Is In Monster Energy's Alcoholic Drinks?

Although the drinks have yet to be released nationwide, you may have noticed the new The Beast Unleashed hard seltzers boasting a solid 6% alcohol and marked with Monster Energy's iconic three slashes on the label. The lineup of hard seltzers debuted in early 2023 to wide acclaim in four fresh varieties which mimic the flavors of its energy drinks: Mean Green, White Haze, Peach Perfect, and Scary Berries. With such similar marketing and flavors as Monster Energy, it would be natural to wonder if caffeinated alcoholic drinks are making a surprise comeback. But despite the similarities, The Beast Unleashed line is completely caffeine-free.

This is not Monster's attempt to pick up where Four Loko left off. There are still plenty of Four Loko flavors available, but the iconic adult energy drink brand voluntarily removed all caffeine from its products back in 2010 due to a string of lawsuits brought against the drink maker. That, and the FDA gave the company notice that caffeine was an unsafe food additive in alcoholic drinks. Almost anyone who had a chance to try a Four Loko before the change can likely attest to that fact. There's a reason the brand got the nickname "blackout in a can."Had Four Loko not already tested the waters it's possible that Monster would have attempted something similar. But at this point, a caffeinated hard seltzer has mostly been soft regulated out of the market.