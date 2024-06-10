Oaxaca Creates The Melty Pull Your Grilled Cheese Deserves

Oaxaca is one of Mexico's southernmost Pacific coastal states, known for its incredible wave sets, stunning inland mountains, and one of the most iconic regional gastronomies in the republic. Mole and mezcal are among Oaxaca's most well-known contributions to Mexican cuisine, but it's also famous within Mexico for its namesake cheese. Queso Oaxaca, also known as quesillo, originated in central Oaxaca and is one of Mexico's most beloved cheeses. It has a mild and versatile flavor similar to mozzarella, and its semi-hard texture is formed into a yarn-like ball that pulls apart like string cheese.

In Mexico, Oaxaca cheese is one of the most popular types to melt into a quesadilla. Consequently, it'd also be the perfect addition to your grilled cheese sandwich. Its stringy texture breaks down without the need to grate it. Plus, it's a fun and oddly satisfying task to pull long threads of Oaxaca cheese from its spherical structure.

Layered, latticed, or curled over a piece of buttered bread, Oaxaca cheese will transform into an epic melted cheese pull with every decadent bite of your grilled cheese sandwich. With a mild flavor, Oaxaca cheese will pair well with stronger cheeses like sharp cheddar or smoky gouda as well as additional proteins, veggies, or aromatics you might want to use for more complexity. That said, its gooey, creamy melted texture and creamy, subtly salty profile is delicious as is, especially for picky eaters and kids.