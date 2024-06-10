Why Placement Matters When Grilling Salmon

No matter the season or iteration, we simply can't get enough salmon. Yet there's something about the warmer months that makes us savor it a little more ... with an abundance of sunny days to fire up the grill, and the flames kissing salmon with a smoky flavor to complement its butteriness. Don't let those flames get too close, though — when grilling salmon, make sure it's placed in indirect heat.

If you're roasting salmon in the air fryer or searing it in a hot pan, you want every inch of the filet to get a taste of the heat. Grilling, on the other hand, deals with higher temperatures. The fish has a very delicate composition, and can easily overcook or burn with that level of heat, so place your filet on one side of the grill, away from the fire. You can turn the indirect zone down to the lowest heat possible, or simply leave that section off.

With multiple burners on the grill, place the filets in the middle while turning on the ones on opposite ends. Whether or not you close the grill lid depends on how you want the filet to end up. For grilled salmon, watercress, and pea salad, having a crisp surface with a tender exterior that flakes apart easily is best. For this, keep the lid of the grill open to allow heat out. To get a well done filet, close the lid to stimulate the flow of hot air, resulting in thoroughly cooked fish.