Take Your Apple Juice To New Heights With Warming Spices

If you have a bottle of apple juice and want to give it some extra oomph, a few warming spices are all you need. Adding spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger can transform a simple glass of apple juice into a comforting and aromatic drink. Warming spices enhance the sweetness of apple juice and add complexity and depth. Sure, you can try one of these hacks to upgrade your Starbucks steamed apple juice, but why not take advantage of what you have in your kitchen and make one at home?

Spiced apple juice can be served hot, making it a perfect cozy drink for chilly evenings, or cold for a refreshing and flavorful twist. Whether you want to create a special treat for yourself or impress guests at a holiday gathering, this take on regular apple juice is a delightful option. Since apple juice should be consumed within about 10 days after opening, this is also a perfect way to use up that open bottle in the fridge. As an added bonus, simmering the juice and spices on the stove fills your home with a warm, inviting aroma.