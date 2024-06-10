Take Your Apple Juice To New Heights With Warming Spices
If you have a bottle of apple juice and want to give it some extra oomph, a few warming spices are all you need. Adding spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger can transform a simple glass of apple juice into a comforting and aromatic drink. Warming spices enhance the sweetness of apple juice and add complexity and depth. Sure, you can try one of these hacks to upgrade your Starbucks steamed apple juice, but why not take advantage of what you have in your kitchen and make one at home?
Spiced apple juice can be served hot, making it a perfect cozy drink for chilly evenings, or cold for a refreshing and flavorful twist. Whether you want to create a special treat for yourself or impress guests at a holiday gathering, this take on regular apple juice is a delightful option. Since apple juice should be consumed within about 10 days after opening, this is also a perfect way to use up that open bottle in the fridge. As an added bonus, simmering the juice and spices on the stove fills your home with a warm, inviting aroma.
How to make spiced apple juice
To make your own spiced apple juice, you can be as simple or extra as you want. Cinnamon and nutmeg are two spices you likely already have on hand, and using them instantly elevates your juice. For more complex flavor, add any combination of other warming spices you enjoy — cloves and star anise are other popular options that complement the sweetness of apple juice. You can make it your own by adding orange zest for citrusy brightness, fresh ginger for a bit of heat, or lemon for a tangy twist. If you prefer a sweeter drink, try adding brown sugar, honey, or maple syrup. To prepare, simply combine your chosen spices and sweeteners with the juice and simmer on the stovetop for 10-15 minutes to allow the flavors to meld. Serve warm or refrigerate to serve cold whenever the mood strikes.
Spiced apple juice can also be a delicious base for a cocktail. Pair it with spiced rum, brandy, or bourbon for a warming adult beverage. Or, use it for a twist on the viral tequila cocktail that calls for apple juice to mask the taste of liquor. For any cocktail you concoct, garnish with orange slices, cinnamon sticks, or star anise for a pretty presentation.