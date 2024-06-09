Bulk Up Your Cabbage Soup With Brussels Sprouts

Steaming hot from the stove, cabbage soup's hearty taste and cozy aroma are all you need for a soul-nourishing meal. Despite the name, however, this soup often includes more than just cabbage. Simmering in the broth alongside it is a variety of vegetables — almost anything you have sitting in the fridge will do. Although not too common, Brussels sprouts are a spectacular choice. Not only does it give your cabbage soup a special flavor twist, but also bulks up the texture and makes each spoonful much more filling and satisfying.

Don't be fooled by Brussels sprouts' miniature sizes. Each sprout is actually quite thick and substantial. Together, they do a marvelous job of thickening up the soup's overall texture. Beyond that, biting into these vegetables is a joy in itself. They're slightly crunchy at first, then yield a chewy yet tender feel that melts the flavors straight onto your taste buds.

Coming from the same cruciferous family as cabbage, Brussels sprouts bear a similar undertone to the vegetable, making them perfectly complementary when added to the soup. That said, they still have a distinctive taste that helps them stand out amongst the myriad of ingredients. They offer a mixture of sweet and nutty notes, intertwining over an earthy backdrop. These beautiful nuances give the soup a new complexity that's just a touch different from what you're already familiar with. The change is subtle yet impactful, which sometimes is all you need for a renewed eating experience.