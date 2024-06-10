Add Pizzazz To Your 4th Of July Cookout With These Patriotic Buns

As the 4th of July creeps closer, it's time to start planning out all of the kitschy ways we can represent our annual showcase of patriotism. From napkins adorned with stars and stripes to the quintessential mixed berry pie with whipped cream — red, white, blue is on full display — except when it comes to the main courses. Hot dogs and burgers are often left out, but with a little bit of food dye, you can easily fix that.

This year, go beyond the sugar cookies and 4th of July desserts to include other colorful foods too. Dying burger buns is a simple way to amp up the Independence Day spirit with a vibrant display. Making your own homemade hamburger buns already helps you tailor the bread to your guests tastes, so adding some food dye in the process never hurts. Gel food dye and food coloring paste are top choices for making brightly hued buns; they give off an intense color and can be added in along with the butter and flour. Start out with one or two teaspoons and increase if needed.

Too much liquid can make dough a little sticky, so you may want to turn to powdered food dye to avoid that. Mix it in with the yeast and water but make sure to only add a small amount. Since it's completely devoid of liquid, powdered food coloring is the most concentrated kind and could result in a color that's too dark if too much is used.