The Fruity Ice Cube Trick You Need For Festive 4th Of July Drinks

With the Fourth of July approaching, you may have started wondering how you can turn your summer drinks and dishes into more festive versions for themselves. There's an easy way to make this happen on the drinks side: Use berry ice cubes.

Specifically, you want to make berry ice cubes using berries that match the colors of Independence Day — making blueberries and raspberries the perfect choices. You can also use strawberries, cranberries, or blackberries for some variation, but blueberries and raspberries are more than sufficient.

Making berry ice cubes couldn't be more simple. To start, get out a clean ice cube tray. Next, fill the cubes with berries — you may need to slice the berries first if they're on the larger side (or if you're using big berries like strawberries); be sure not to overfill so that the berries don't escape when you add water. You can either include a mix of berries in each cube or, for a different type of decoration, color code each cube (make some cubes with only red berries and some with only blueberries), or prepare a mix of both. Fill the cubes with water and pop them in the freezer for at least six hours.