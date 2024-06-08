Add These Curly Greens To Bring Tasty Bitter Notes To Your Salads

Great salads are refreshing and delicious, but perhaps the best part about them is the endless array of greens and vegetables you can throw into the bowl that go far beyond overused romaine and cherry tomatoes. When it comes to the many greens that are perfect for salads, we tend to turn to familiar ingredients like kale for crunch or spinach for its mildly sweet flavor. Frisée, however, is the perfect addition when you're ready for some slightly bitter notes.

You might know frisée as curly endive because it's in the vegetable family known as chicory, which includes traditional endive and radicchio. Their complementary flavors are why these ingredients are often paired together in a variety of salad recipes. Frisée itself offers bitter and peppery notes that pair well with ingredients like poached eggs, vegetables like asparagus, and a vinaigrette salad dressing to finish off the dish. The greens will also bring some crunch to your salad, which helps if you are using other more leafy greens in the bowl like butter lettuce. Although, you can pair frisée with any ingredients that will satisfy your salad cravings.