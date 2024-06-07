The Cooking Rule You'll Need To Break For The Absolute Best Gyro Burgers

When it comes to making the perfect burger, there are a few rules that are consistently on our minds: Opt for the right amount of fat in the beef, season at the appropriate times, and most importantly, don't overwork your patty. Over-mixing the meat can result in beef that's too tough. For gyro burgers, however, the forbidden technique is exactly what it needs.

Meaning "to turn," gyros are a Greek street food staple that took off in the U.S. during the 1970s and has since maintained a strong fanbase. Made with juicy meat and bright, tangy flavors, the dish has evolved into an Americanized version, known as the gyro burger. The offshoot maintains the dense, crisp texture of its parent dish, which can only be chalked up to the "overworking" of the meat. While pureeing ground meat makes typical burgers too stiff, it works wonders for its Greek counterpart.

Pureeing or blending the meat results in a tighter, compact burger that reflects the iconic dish's thinly sliced texture that won't fall apart on the grill. Either ground lamb or beef works, but a 50-50 mix of both captures the delicious flavor you'll get from a Greek restaurant. Combine them in a food processor, form the patties, and grill them for about seven minutes on each side.