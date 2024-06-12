Washington DC's Watergate Hotel Has A Martini Inspired By The Infamous Scandal

June 17 marks the anniversary of 1972's Watergate Scandal and normally we wouldn't raise a glass to toast such an ignoble moment in American history. Yet even the historic scandal overlaps with a signature cocktail, in the form of a fail-safe martini. To mark the scandal's anniversary, Washington D.C.'s The Watergate Hotel — the site of the 1972 break-in — will serve a $0.72 martini at its restaurant Kingbird. Even if you're not in D.C., the martini offers a sip of history, thanks to the drink's symbolism and presidential connection.

"It's been reported that [Richard Nixon] was drinking a martini the night the Watergate scandal drove him from office," The Watergate Hotel told Tasting Table. "By default, the hotel will shake their martinis as an ode to Nixon also preferring his martinis shaken, however we will of course, always ask for the guests' preference."

The hotel's martini is representative of the elite classes in the 1970s, and therefore encapsulates history, drink by drink. Even now, a martini exudes sophistication, from the aesthetic of a chilled martini glass to the balanced flavors of olives, vermouth, and gin.

Yet the martini is a cocktail that invites variation, and even President Nixon had his preferences. No, the president was not sipping on espresso martinis. Instead, he kept things classic, with one particular ratio — and controversial mixing technique.