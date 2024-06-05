Don't Be Afraid To Use Sauce On Your Pasta Salads This Summer

Salads bathed in pasta sauce may not be the ingredient combination that comes to mind when planning al fresco menus, but when it comes to summer dishes, this pairing is well worth considering. Sure, vinaigrette can add a tangy, zingy punch to your pasta dishes, and creamy sauces can bring a boost of refreshing smoothness to your meal, but the sauce has a respectable place in pasta salad recipes, too. Dousing your pasta salad in the sauce is a surefire way to offer the ultimate pasta salad to your guests.

Whether you're a fan of a simply dressed bowl of pasta covered in olive oil, a fresh sprinkling of herbs, flaky sea salt, and freshly ground pepper or look forward to spooning into a comforting pasta bowl coasted in tomato sauce made from scratch, transfer this culinary approach to your summer picnic dish. Your favorite pasta sauces can be matched with the pasta salads you intend to serve at tomorrow's backyard barbecue, and no, this dish doesn't need to be placed on the table hot.