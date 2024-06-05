Add An Extra Creamy Touch To Guacamole With One Unexpected Ingredient

A smooth, creamy bowl of crave-worthy guacamole is a welcome addition to any dinner table. This avocado-based creation is as versatile as it gets — it's a perfect spread for sandwiches, a velvety dip for tortilla chips, and a delicious topping for burritos and tacos. Most guacamole fans are drawn to its creamy mouthfeel and rich flavor, but there's one way you can take your guacamole to the next level: Add butter for an extra-creamy touch.

Pairing butter and guacamole may sound strange at first, but when you think about it, it makes sense. For a long time, people worldwide have been using this dairy product to enhance the creaminess and flavor of countless recipes, from sauces and baked goods to potatoes and meat dishes. You can now add guacamole to the long list of dishes made better with butter.

Avocado's creamy consistency pairs perfectly with its rich, smooth qualities, creating an even more luscious dip. The butter not only enhances the spread's texture but also rounds out its flavors, making the guacamole richer and more satisfying. And the best part? Butter won't overpower the rest of your guac ingredients; in fact, the freshness of the aromatics, tomatoes, lime, and other fresh herbs will balance out the flavors beautifully.