Chicken Is The Hearty Ingredient Your Macaroni Salad Has Been Missing

Where else can you find nostalgia, indulgence, and simplicity all in one place if not a bowl of macaroni salad? Without it, your potlucks and picnics probably won't be the same. Of course, once you've had it too many times, the magic inevitably starts to fade. When the familiarity turns into repetition and you're looking for a quick change, chicken is the easy shortcut to a more exciting rendition of this salad. One extra ingredient may not seem like much, but if Tasting Table recipe developer Petar Marshall's chicken macaroni salad recipe is anything to go by, it makes all the difference in flavor and texture.

Already seasoned to perfection, the chicken brings a delightful depth to the macaroni salad. Its savory, hearty taste cuts right through the salad's richness and vibrancy. It adds an outstanding touch to the all-too-familiar flavors and takes them up a more satisfying notch. Yet, the salad still remains true to the beloved creamy, tangy goodness, giving you a bit of everything in one go.

As for the textural appeal, the chicken brings it in spades. The ultra-creamy base is freckled with the juicy meat, creating a complementary contrast between the ingredients. Each spoonful brings together the soft, chewy pasta, buttery eggs, tender meat, and crunchy vegetables, all drenched in the luscious dressing — a mish-mash of textures that makes for an absolutely fun eating experience.