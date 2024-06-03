The Frosting Swap That Elevates Fruity Cupcakes In A Pinch

Icing and frosting (yes, there's a difference between the two) are the traditional ways to finish off a batch of homemade cupcakes. But when it comes to fruity cupcakes, there's an easy swap that will allow the baked treats to really stand out. Instead of icing or frosting, go with a dollop of meringue on top of each lemon, strawberry, or other fruity cupcake you want to bake to satisfy your sweet tooth.

In case you don't know, meringue is an airy combination of egg whites and sugar that makes for a much lighter topping compared to icing and frosting. It's traditionally used on baked goods, like lemon meringue pie, and also serves as a dessert on its own. Meringue is also an essential component of our lemon meringue cupcakes created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. The use of meringue icing will provide a much lighter consistency, so you won't feel guilty when taking a bite, and it's toasted with a blowtorch to give it a golden-brown flare, similar to the meringue on baked Alaska. It also shouldn't be quite as sweet as store-bought icings if you prefer more balance in your desserts.