What Makes An Italian Hot Dog Unique?

A hot dog is one of the all-American great bites, a classic food at every baseball game, a common snack at amusement parks, and a staple of July 4th festivities. The concept was brought to the U.S. by German immigrants in the 19th century and has now expanded into regional U.S. hot dog styles like the Sonoran, Chicago, and New York riffs. Another subtype you may not be familiar with is the Italian hot dog, which originated in New Jersey.

Its invention is accredited to Jimmy "Buff" Racioppi, who opened the eponymous Jimmy Buff's restaurant after his hot dogs became such a hit with friends. The business opened in the 1930s and is still going strong. The Italian dog has become popular throughout North Jersey as other establishments have crafted their own riffs of the creation.

The food is comprised of an extra-fluffy pizza dough, shaped into a pita-like shape. A smear of mustard goes on one half and ketchup on the other. One or two spicy beef sausages are the main stuffing, garnished with a generous serving of griddled onions and peppers. It's all topped with fried potatoes, creating a unique hot dog creation that outsizes its predecessor.