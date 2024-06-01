Add Texture To Tacos With A Crunchy Snack You Already Have In Your Pantry
Unlocking the marvel of tacos requires many different elements, but perhaps the most important key is the fillings. Nail this part and you're all set for a satisfying eating experience. Fortunately, with a versatile arsenal of ingredients to play around with, there are endless ways to do it. Going beyond the usual realms of meat, veggies, and legumes, you may find a bag of popcorn to be an unexpectedly good addition. Although a little unusual, this beloved movie snack makes a surprisingly fun twist for your tacos.
There's nothing quite like the joy of biting into popcorn and feeling the crunchy yet airy pieces coming apart on your taste buds. In tacos, especially soft ones, it makes a wondrous contrast with the tender, meaty symphony of the usual fillings. Together, they make a delightful mayhem of textures that may inevitably feel a bit odd at first. Once you've had a few bites, however, it's pure exhilaration.
It would be remiss not to mention the flavor impact popcorn could have on your tacos, as well. At first thought, the toasty sweetness may risk overpowering the tacos' main taste, but that's hardly the case. With the proper amount and paired with the right ingredients, it does a marvelous job of highlighting the tacos' flavor profile. Lingering underneath is the signature buttery aroma that puts a unique spin on the familiar taste.
How to add popcorn to your tacos
The fun doesn't simply end with adding the popcorn straight into your tacos. While that's already enough, you can take it one step further by seasoning the popcorn for an extra layer of flavor. A quick toss with taco seasoning is often sufficient, but feel free to branch out with cheese powder, dried herbs, Cajun seasoning, or anything that you normally use to season popcorn. You can even switch out the popcorn varieties for a brand-new taste each time.
When added to tacos, popcorn would go best with ones that lean on the vibrant side, especially ones that feature corn (or even better, grilled corn). This kind of taco filling is often accompanied by a salsa-like mix of avocados, tomatoes, bell peppers, etc. As for the sauce, something creamy and tangy would fare best with the popcorn's inherent sweetness. It could be Mexican crema, yogurt, crème fraîche, or the simplest of them all — mayonnaise. If needed, add a drizzle of honey or agave syrup for an extra sweet touch. Sprinkle some cheese over the top and your popcorn tacos are good to go.
You can serve these tacos as a fun, enjoyable treat at cookouts and potlucks, or just regular movie nights. It's just different enough to bring excitement to the meal while still harboring a familiar, crowd-pleasing quality. On a regular, day-to-day basis, you might find it to be quite enticing as a mid-day snack or light lunch.