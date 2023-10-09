Seco De Carne Is The Spicy Peruvian Beef Stew You Should Know

From French boeuf Bourguignon to Tex-Mex chili, and Korean beef stew, it's hard to beat the deeply-aromatic taste of slow-cooked beef. A wonderful method of concurrently tenderizing and maximizing flavor, it's a cooking technique that pays dividends for patience.

In Peru, a variety of slow-simmered stews are known as secos. Spanish for dry, the name refers to the reduced-sauce style rather than the texture of the meat. These dishes are simmered for so long that the volume of aromatic liquid evaporates into a densely flavored thick sauce. An especially popular rendition of the dish is called seco de carne. Crafted with beef chunks cooked down in cumin, cilantro, and spicy aji amarillo sauce, the dish mesmerizes with its delectable herb and beef flavors. Additions to the stew vary, but can include potatoes, carrots, and peas, making it a filling and comforting dish, especially when served with rice and beans. Rather than using an extensive list of ingredients, the stew relies on a patient cooking process. Let's dive into the cross-continental origins of this beloved Peruvian classic.