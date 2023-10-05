A Pan With Light Interior Should Be Your Go-To For Caramelizing Onions

Caramelizing onions sounds simple enough. Just gently cook the onions until they're beautifully golden, right? Well, there's much more nuance to it. Achieving that sweet, savory, melt-in-your-mouth texture and taste needs an intricate dance of time, heat, and technique. But beyond these more obvious elements, there's an often overlooked hero in this cooking venture — the pan itself.

You probably already have an idea that the choice of cookware you use is about its material and how evenly it heats. A wide, thick-bottomed pan is what's recommended. While these factors are undoubtedly crucial, there's another dimension that largely goes unnoticed, the color of the pan's interior.

This seemingly trivial attribute plays a pivotal role, especially when trying to perfect the art of caramelizing onions. The light-colored surface makes it easier to monitor the browning of the onions and control the heat to avoid scorching, providing a visual guide to ensure the optimal development of flavors.