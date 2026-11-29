Fans of Erin Napier applaud the fearlessness she's had in creating brilliant kitchen upgrades and her choices of bold colors. Some of her favorite kitchens include the use of reds, teals, and even blacks, because Napier isn't afraid to say goodbye to boring and basic kitchens and go for the gusto. But it is important to note that the palette of neutral wall colors Napier works with helps allow those bold colors to work.

On her Laurel Mercantile Blog, Napier noted that thanks to her degree in Fine Art and knowledge of color theory, creating home remodel color palettes "is what really makes my heart beat fast." She doesn't just see a color; she sees hues, which is incredibly helpful when it comes to choosing something in the white or ivory color families. Napier warns to never go for a stark white or blunt ivory. Your neutral colors need to have a hint of what she calls "dinge" in order to make things work.

Napier explains dinge as a delicate-yet-subtle element that brings a room together. "Choose whatever color you like that has a bit of yellow in it to make the color feel integrated and truly part of its environment instead of too new, too bright, not quite right, and out of place," she revealed. Doing this allows for you to make those bold color choices in paint or furnishings. And today, we're going to explore some of Napier's go-to neutral wall colors and the creative ways she's worked with them.