5 Erin Napier-Approved Neutral Wall Colors That Brighten Any Kitchen
Fans of Erin Napier applaud the fearlessness she's had in creating brilliant kitchen upgrades and her choices of bold colors. Some of her favorite kitchens include the use of reds, teals, and even blacks, because Napier isn't afraid to say goodbye to boring and basic kitchens and go for the gusto. But it is important to note that the palette of neutral wall colors Napier works with helps allow those bold colors to work.
On her Laurel Mercantile Blog, Napier noted that thanks to her degree in Fine Art and knowledge of color theory, creating home remodel color palettes "is what really makes my heart beat fast." She doesn't just see a color; she sees hues, which is incredibly helpful when it comes to choosing something in the white or ivory color families. Napier warns to never go for a stark white or blunt ivory. Your neutral colors need to have a hint of what she calls "dinge" in order to make things work.
Napier explains dinge as a delicate-yet-subtle element that brings a room together. "Choose whatever color you like that has a bit of yellow in it to make the color feel integrated and truly part of its environment instead of too new, too bright, not quite right, and out of place," she revealed. Doing this allows for you to make those bold color choices in paint or furnishings. And today, we're going to explore some of Napier's go-to neutral wall colors and the creative ways she's worked with them.
Sherwin-Williams Dover White
While all colors are important to note, Sherwin-Williams Dover White may be one to commit to memory. Dover White is Napier's all-time favorite white paint color; it's the one she jumps to immediately when she has to make a quick decision or needs a trusted foundational element to build upon. And that may be because this paint contains the yellow undertones that create the dinge factor Napier loves.
In popular "Home Town" favorite makeovers and some personal favorite renovations, Napier paired this classic wall color with bright and bold color selections, using one of her best tricks of transforming kitchen cabinets from boring to sophisticated. With the walls coated in this warm neutral, Napier was able to make daring choices, like painting one kitchen's floor-to-ceiling cabinets in Sherwin-Williams Historic Cajun Red, a dark orange-red brick tone, and another with Sherwin-Williams Gov. Nicholls St., a dark forest green from the company's Vieux Carre Collection.
Additionally, Napier enjoys this color so much that she even painted her own kitchen and laundry room with it. In her kitchen, she used Dover White on her oven, trim, and hood vent. For the walls, though, she used Benjamin Moore's Misty Air, a darker neutral with green undertones.
Sherwin-Williams Whitetail
Sherwin-Williams Whitetail, a bright white with yellow undertones, is another neutral wall color Napier reaches for often. This neutral offers the opportunity to give a warm, comforting embrace to your entire kitchen or serve as a supportive partner to more vivid choices. As a foundational color for one remodeled kitchen, Napier used Whitetail on the walls in order to help keep the kitchen bright and inviting. The co-star color in the kitchen appeared on the cabinets, which Napier painted in a serene Sherwin-Williams Recycled Glass. The creamy green has a soft undertone to keep the color cool, and it was the perfect accompaniment.
In one of Napier's favorite colorful kitchens, she chose this grounding color for the kitchen's upper cabinets. The vent hood, lower cabinets, and the entire island were covered in Sherwin-Williams Cast Iron, a dark, cool green with heavy gray undertones, which helped create a traditional and modern look and feel. In another "Home Town" renovation, Napier used this color again in much the same way. However, in this particular kitchen, she embraced the law of thirds. Painting the upper cabinets in Whitetail and the accent items in a matte black, Napier chose to paint the lower cabinets with Sherwin-Williams Historic Roycroft Mist Gray, a neutral that closely resembles a very creamy latte; it adds touches of color with its cool undertones.
Benjamin Moore Putnam Ivory
Combining earth-toned hues and neutrals in order to successfully incorporate vibrant kitchen colors with either paint or accent furnishings is a skill set that Napier is incredibly proud of. Benjamin Moore's Putnam Ivory is another popular wall shade that the designer looks to often for that exact support. This darker, warm beige is one fundamental choice in allowing Napier to make bolder color decisions in other areas of the kitchen. In one popular "Home Town" episode, Napier used this creamy off-white as the primary wall color for the kitchen. She then chose a beautifully muted hunter green, Benjamin Moore's Jojoba, to paint the floor-to-ceiling cabinets. This created a warm, neutral landscape that successfully incorporated the open wooden shelving.
This might be the perfect spot to note that white and ivory are not the only wall neutrals to look for, according to Napier. In her Laurel Mercantile Blog, she writes, "You may think green is not neutral, but I say it certainly is. Look out your window and tell me what naturally occurring color you see the most of!" And she makes a fair point. Knowing this little tidbit will help expand your wall palette options, offering even more choices for grounding those brighter colors.
Sherwin-Williams Pearly White
Napier enjoys showing off her pearly whites — that is, she enjoys showing off her Sherwin-Williams Pearly White kitchens. This cool-yet-bright white with gray undertones is a very popular neutral in Napier's aesthetic arsenal. A great example of this is her use of the color in The Keith House, one of her favorite kitchen renos. While needing to make the most of a small space and incorporate repurposed elements, Napier chose this as the primary wall color. She then painted the kitchen cabinets a beautiful, cool Sherwin-Williams Tranquil Aqua.
But she doesn't just reserve this neutral for walls. In The Phillips-Stein House, Napier painted the ceiling in Pearly White, creating a brightness that shone down over the entire kitchen. She paired this nicely with an oil-rubbed bronze oven hood and covered the cabinets, trim, windows, and backsplash in Sherwin-Williams Conservative Grey, a green-gray with blue-green undertones. Napier also used this white liberally in The Turner House, on the walls, trim, ceiling, and backsplash. As a bonus, this kitchen included another go-to color of the designers, although this go-to is blue: Sherwin-Williams Deep Sea Dive, to be exact. This dark, rich, heavily saturated blue was used on the bottom cabinets and around the refrigerator, pairing well with the white to create a vibrant and welcoming space.
Sherwin-Williams Cotton
Sherwin-Williams Cotton is one of the colors that Napier uses most often in her "Home Town" renovation series. This white color is both vibrant and warm, giving it that aged "dinge" appearance that makes it so useful. So, while this is a fresh white that makes for an excellent wall color in any room of the house, it is also just as versatile as many of the other neutrals on this list.
In one "Home Town" episode, Napier used this color in a living area to completely revitalize an old brick fireplace that stretched from floor to ceiling. The brightness created by the central focal point of the fireplace facelift allowed Napier to paint the walls in something more lively. She chose a warm, contrasting color – Sherwin-Williams Timber Beam – that struck the perfect balance of brilliant and brown.
In another episode, Napier took this popular wall color and allowed it to liven up the cabinets and trim of an open-area kitchen instead. She then chose to paint the walls in a beige-colored neutral: Sherwin-Williams Threaded Loom. The use of these two bright neutral shades allowed the designer to make the door an ambient focal point. By painting the single door with Sherwin-Williams Country Tweed, a shade that includes hues of green and brown, the color both popped against and seamlessly fit into the neutral background.