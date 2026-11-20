Though the best cheesesteaks are found in Philadelphia, not all of us live in the City of Brotherly Love. So when the cheesesteak craving hits, most of us have to make do with whatever sandwich shops are in the area. Many sandwich chains have cheesesteaks on their menus, but not all of them do it justice. A traditional cheesesteak is just beef, cheese, and grilled onions on a roll, and yet, it's an all-too-easy sandwich to botch. Firehouse Subs and Jersey Mike's both have cheesesteaks on the menu, and after taking the time to taste-test them both, I found one of them to be far superior.

Jersey Mike's leans heavily on the cheesesteak's Philadelphia origin, calling the sandwich "Mike's Famous Philly." Firehouse Subs takes a different approach, referring to the sandwich as a "Steak & Cheese Melt." Both make the common error of including bell peppers as one of the default toppings; while peppers aren't uncommon to see on a Philly cheesesteak, they don't traditionally come standard. Firehouse Subs makes the additional faux pas of putting mayo on its cheesesteaks — major no-no. Though there were a few ways that the cheesesteaks from both Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs fell flat, there was still a clear winner between the two.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.