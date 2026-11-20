Jersey Mike's Vs Firehouse Subs: Who Makes The Absolute Best Cheesesteak Sandwich?
Though the best cheesesteaks are found in Philadelphia, not all of us live in the City of Brotherly Love. So when the cheesesteak craving hits, most of us have to make do with whatever sandwich shops are in the area. Many sandwich chains have cheesesteaks on their menus, but not all of them do it justice. A traditional cheesesteak is just beef, cheese, and grilled onions on a roll, and yet, it's an all-too-easy sandwich to botch. Firehouse Subs and Jersey Mike's both have cheesesteaks on the menu, and after taking the time to taste-test them both, I found one of them to be far superior.
Jersey Mike's leans heavily on the cheesesteak's Philadelphia origin, calling the sandwich "Mike's Famous Philly." Firehouse Subs takes a different approach, referring to the sandwich as a "Steak & Cheese Melt." Both make the common error of including bell peppers as one of the default toppings; while peppers aren't uncommon to see on a Philly cheesesteak, they don't traditionally come standard. Firehouse Subs makes the additional faux pas of putting mayo on its cheesesteaks — major no-no. Though there were a few ways that the cheesesteaks from both Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs fell flat, there was still a clear winner between the two.
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Methodology
Because a cheesesteak is such a simple sandwich, there aren't a ton of criteria it needs to meet. At the same time, that simplicity means there's nowhere for ingredients to hide, and each element is critical. I ordered both cheesesteaks in the classic style, with the menu-standard amount of grilled onions and provolone cheese, nothing else. I judged the sandwiches by their individual components as well as overall.
The bread is the important, load-bearing component of a juicy, gooey sandwich, which is why I looked for a roll with a little chew to it, rather than one that was completely crisp. A roll that's too soft will get soggy right away, but a roll that's too crunchy will overpower the texture of the sandwich as a whole. The beef should also have a good flavor and some substance to it, rather than being bland mystery meat.
I wanted cheese with a mild yet distinct creamy taste, which would melt into the beef and create the gloriously gooey mess that cheesesteaks are known for. The menu-standard sandwich should also come with a sufficient amount of cheese to create the aforementioned gooey mess. A classic cheesesteak comes with onions (not peppers!), so I looked for onions that were grilled long enough that they wouldn't have much bite to them, but also were not completely disintegrated. I also paid attention to how well the sandwiches held up on my 4-mile drive home because a cheesesteak should be transportable.
Taste test: Firehouse Subs
It was clear from the jump that Firehouse Subs' bread was far superior to that of Jersey Mike's. It was decently chewy and had the right amount of resistance. The roll was nicely flaky and had a slight crust. Its flavor was overall better than Jersey Mike's bread, too. Unfortunately, the bread turned out to be the best part of this cheesesteak by far.
I found the ratio of ingredients on the Firehouse Subs' cheesesteak, which cost me $9.99, way off; it's like the individual toppings were fighting for attention (the cheese lost). The beef had a good flavor, but the filling had far too many onions. They weren't grilled enough to mellow out their natural sharpness, so they ended up overpowering the meat. It didn't help that the provolone was completely bland and tasteless.
Instead of oozing in with the rest of the filling, the cheese melted and solidified on top, binding everything into one solid mass of beef, onions, and cheese. This cheesesteak was so dry that I could pick the filling out of the bread in one single piece. No cheese had melted into the bread, which, for some reason, had been toasted, making the sandwich feel even drier — now I know why the standard Steak & Cheese Melt comes with mayo. I did, however, appreciate that this sandwich came with a side pickle — which is one thing Jersey Mike's sub did not.
Taste test: Jersey Mike's
Mike's Famous Philly, which cost $12.75 for a regular size, really doesn't look like much, but appearances can be deceiving. This cheesesteak had a lot going for it. Though the beef was chopped pretty small, it had a good taste and texture and didn't just form one solid mass. I was pleased with the tenderness of the beef, which is not something I've had on every cheesesteak. The onions were grilled almost perfectly and had a good level of caramelization and softness, but they did not stand out against the meat and cheese. The cheese was a real standout in this sandwich, and there was quite a bit of it. I could actually taste the provolone, rather than a generic bland cheese flavor. It melted beautifully with the beef, producing the cheesy sauciness that makes a Philly so special.
Unfortunately, this cheesesteak failed to stick the landing with the bread, which looked pretty sad. It was boring and nondescript, and it lacked bite, flakiness, and crust. It was especially disappointing because the filling was so good, and the roll felt like an afterthought. Despite the bread being a little soft for my liking, it didn't get soggy on my drive home, so that counts for something.
The verdict: Jersey is the new Philly
Despite the lackluster bread, the filling of the Jersey Mike's sandwich has a far better taste and texture than Firehouse Subs' cheesesteak. While the Firehouse Subs sandwich has a dry and depressing filling, the Jersey Mike's cheesesteak was so melty that I could barely pull it apart. The Jersey Mike's sandwich tasted rich and satisfying, while the Firehouse Subs version was bland and unbalanced. That's not to say I didn't appreciate Firehouse Subs' bread, but if it's a choice between bread and gooey cheesy beef, I'm prioritizing the filling every time. Though not without its faults, the Jersey Mike's Philly was far more fulfilling and more in line with what I expect from a cheesesteak.
The Firehouse Subs sandwich really did feel more like a steak and cheese "melt" because the cheese was layered on top, rather than truly incorporated and melted like in a proper cheesesteak. Maybe that's why Firehouse Subs doesn't actually call it a cheesesteak. But since it presents a steak and cheese sandwich with all of the traditional (and not so traditional) components of a cheesesteak, Firehouse Subs shouldn't be surprised that people expect it to taste like a classic Philly cheesesteak. As they say, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it's probably a cheesesteak.