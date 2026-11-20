For more protein in your McDonald's order, consider giving it an international spin. While an American-made Sausage McMuffin with Egg contains 20 grams of protein, a Japanese Mega Muffin offers 30 grams. But there's no need to travel out of the country for a heftier breakfast. Since the latter's extra protein comes from bacon and two sausage patties, a simple customization can boost your McMuffin at home.

To build your own Japanese-style Mega Muffin, order a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and then add bacon and an extra sausage patty. If the option isn't available in the order-ahead McDonald's app for your local restaurant, the best way to go about it may be to order in person at the counter or the drive-thru. Just be forewarned: the heftier sandwich comes at a heftier price too.

In 2026, the Japanese Mega Muffin with bacon and two sausage patties costs ¥440, which comes out to nearly $3 stateside. The Sausage McMuffin with Egg offered at American McDonald's, meanwhile, is around $5, depending on your location. Adding bacon and an extra sausage patty will likely bump that up by an extra $4 to $6. It's no surprise McDonald's is among the overpriced fast food chains budget-conscious customers are avoiding.