Get A Heftier McMuffin With Plenty Of Protein When You Order It Japanese-Style
For more protein in your McDonald's order, consider giving it an international spin. While an American-made Sausage McMuffin with Egg contains 20 grams of protein, a Japanese Mega Muffin offers 30 grams. But there's no need to travel out of the country for a heftier breakfast. Since the latter's extra protein comes from bacon and two sausage patties, a simple customization can boost your McMuffin at home.
To build your own Japanese-style Mega Muffin, order a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and then add bacon and an extra sausage patty. If the option isn't available in the order-ahead McDonald's app for your local restaurant, the best way to go about it may be to order in person at the counter or the drive-thru. Just be forewarned: the heftier sandwich comes at a heftier price too.
In 2026, the Japanese Mega Muffin with bacon and two sausage patties costs ¥440, which comes out to nearly $3 stateside. The Sausage McMuffin with Egg offered at American McDonald's, meanwhile, is around $5, depending on your location. Adding bacon and an extra sausage patty will likely bump that up by an extra $4 to $6. It's no surprise McDonald's is among the overpriced fast food chains budget-conscious customers are avoiding.
Even more protein and other customizations
If you don't mind switching from an upgraded Sausage McMuffin with Egg to a different sandwich entirely, you can get even more protein from your morning meal at McDonald's. A Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel boasts 34 grams of protein all on its own, no add-ons required. Of course, there are other McDonald's breakfast sandwich upgrades worth ordering too.
Maybe you don't love the fluffy folded egg that comes on a Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel. Ask to sub in a freshly cracked round egg that's standard on a McMuffin, or the softer scrambled egg that normally comes with the McDonald's Hotcakes meal. Egg preparation swaps can happen on the MegaMuffin-style breakfast sandwich too. If you pull through McDonald's at the golden window between breakfast and lunch service, you might be able to get a custom-ordered brunch McMuffin.