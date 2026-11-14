Ask For This Underrated Jersey Mike's Topping To Upgrade Almost Any Sub
With over 3,300 locations across the United States, Canada, and beyond, Jersey Mike's has come a long way since it began as a single store selling subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The sandwich chain this year overthrew Chick-fil-A as America's top rated fast food, but believe it or not, it's still possible to improve upon this high standard. The next time you stop by Jersey Mike's, we recommend upgrading almost any sub with one underrated topping — a generous portion of pickles.
In Tasting Table's round-up of 11 Jersey Mike's menu items that deserve more love, the pickles merited an entry all to themselves. So impressive were they, we were baffled that pickles do not come as standard on any Jersey Mike's menu order, and must be requested specifically. Such was their quality and versatility, Tasting Table endorsed making the tangy garnish an automatic ingredient on cold subs. Unfortunately, whole dill pickles are not available, though they are among the 15 subs and sides we wish Jersey Mike's would put on the menu.
Despite reports that Jersey Mike's changes the brand of pickles used depending on location, there is no variance in quality. Our correspondent praised the franchise for supporting local businesses in this manner, but assured readers: "Jersey Mike's choice of pickle never misses." While there's nothing stopping you from adding pickles to any Jersey Mike's order, multiple patrons of the chain favor them as an addition to the Original Italian, or #13, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni, and can be further customized to your liking.
Jersey Mike's won't skimp on the pickles, and fans love them
If you've never sampled Jersey Mike's pickles, fans can help you understand what to expect. Responding to a pickle-fan seeking guidance on the strength and flavor of those used by the franchise, one Redditor stated: "They have some of the best pickles I've ever eaten." Another respondent added: "Jersey Mike's pickles are my absolute favorite retail or restaurant pickles anywhere ... They're not a super weak pickle, but I wouldn't call them overly garlicky." Elaborating on what pickle-heads could anticipate, a commenter in the same thread advised: "They are somewhere between bread and butter and kosher dill."
Happily, Jersey Mike's will deliver in both quantity as well as quality. On the Facebook group Pickle Addicts (Not So) Anonymous, one satisfied customer posted a photo of an open Jersey Mike's sub generously dressed with sliced pickles, plus an additional two containers of pickles on the side. The poster raved: "The Jersey Mike's sandwich artist got the MEMO! He asked me if I wanted one or two cups of extra pickles, and I just looked at him for a moment. He smiled and filled it beyond the top of both cups! YUM!"
For those who truly want to maximize the amount of pickley-ness in their Jersey Mike's order, you can further supplement this briny topping with banana peppers or cherry pepper relish. We at Tasting Table are certainly hungry for more, which is why adding more pickle varieties to the chain's existing line-up is among the 13 changes Jersey Mike's needs to make.