Ask For This Underrated Jersey Mike's Topping To Upgrade Almost Any Sub

With over 3,300 locations across the United States, Canada, and beyond, Jersey Mike's has come a long way since it began as a single store selling subs in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. The sandwich chain this year overthrew Chick-fil-A as America's top rated fast food, but believe it or not, it's still possible to improve upon this high standard. The next time you stop by Jersey Mike's, we recommend upgrading almost any sub with one underrated topping — a generous portion of pickles.

In Tasting Table's round-up of 11 Jersey Mike's menu items that deserve more love, the pickles merited an entry all to themselves. So impressive were they, we were baffled that pickles do not come as standard on any Jersey Mike's menu order, and must be requested specifically. Such was their quality and versatility, Tasting Table endorsed making the tangy garnish an automatic ingredient on cold subs. Unfortunately, whole dill pickles are not available, though they are among the 15 subs and sides we wish Jersey Mike's would put on the menu.

Despite reports that Jersey Mike's changes the brand of pickles used depending on location, there is no variance in quality. Our correspondent praised the franchise for supporting local businesses in this manner, but assured readers: "Jersey Mike's choice of pickle never misses." While there's nothing stopping you from adding pickles to any Jersey Mike's order, multiple patrons of the chain favor them as an addition to the Original Italian, or #13, which comes with provolone, ham, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni, and can be further customized to your liking.